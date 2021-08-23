Police make arrest in laundry machine burglaries after finding hoard of coins

WATERLOO – Police arrested a man after he allegedly hit the jackpot breaking into laundry machines at a Waterloo apartment complex.
Officers responding to a report of a burglary at the Quail Place apartments around 1:15 a.m. Monday and found Travis John Hansen sitting outside the building. When they asked him to stand up to search him, they could hear a hoard of change jingling in his clothing.
In all, police found about $64 in quarters inside Hansen’s sweatshirt pocket.
They also located tools in a backpack and found three coin-operated laundry machines had been tampered with.
Hansen, 35, of 1318 Hammond Ave., was arrested for third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. Bond was set at $5,000.
