Police make arrest in laundry machine burglaries after finding hoard of coins

WATERLOO – Police arrested a man after he allegedly hit the jackpot breaking into laundry machines at a Waterloo apartment complex.

Officers responding to a report of a burglary at the Quail Place apartments around 1:15 a.m. Monday and found Travis John Hansen sitting outside the building. When they asked him to stand up to search him, they could hear a hoard of change jingling in his clothing.

In all, police found about $64 in quarters inside Hansen’s sweatshirt pocket.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They also located tools in a backpack and found three coin-operated laundry machines had been tampered with.

Hansen, 35, of 1318 Hammond Ave., was arrested for third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. Bond was set at $5,000.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.