Police make arrest for synthetic marijuana, pistol

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found a pistol and synthetic marijuana at his home during a search on Wednesday night.
Officers with the Waterloo Police Department's tactical team and the Violent Crime Apprehension Team executed a search warrant at 316 Sunnyside Ave. around 10:15 p.m. as part of an ongoing investigation.
Authorities found a significant amount of K2 synthetic marijuana and a .380-caliber SIG-Sauer handgun, according to court records.
Dequavius Devon Stewart, 23, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver synthetic marijuana.
Court records allege Stewart is barred from handling firearms because of a prior felony conviction in connection with a 2013 shooting.
