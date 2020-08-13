You are the owner of this article.
Police make arrest for synthetic marijuana, pistol
WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found a pistol and synthetic marijuana at his home during a search on Wednesday night.

Officers with the Waterloo Police Department's tactical team and the Violent Crime Apprehension Team executed a search warrant at 316 Sunnyside Ave. around 10:15 p.m. as part of an ongoing investigation.

Authorities found a significant amount of K2 synthetic marijuana and a .380-caliber SIG-Sauer handgun, according to court records.

Dequavius Devon Stewart, 23, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver synthetic marijuana.

Court records allege Stewart is barred from handling firearms because of a prior felony conviction in connection with a 2013 shooting.

