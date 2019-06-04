WATERLOO -- Police are on the lookout for a man they say escaped a residential facility after he was caught with contraband.
Dalevon Henriyante Allen, 27, no address given, pleaded guilty in 2016 to carrying weapons, possessing a firearm as a felon and possession of marijuana, according to Waterloo Police.
After serving his time he was transferred to the men's residential facility at 314 East Sixth St.
Police say on Tuesday, staff at the facility found contraband in Allen's possession -- suspected synthetic marijuana -- and before police could arrive to arrest Allen, he took off.
Police say Allen is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and around 175 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Black Hawk County Dispatch at 291-2515 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-8477. A reward is available, according to Crime Stoppers.
Tips may also be left at www.cvcrimestop.com. Tips may also be sent with TipSoft or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).
