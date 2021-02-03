Police: Local gangs involved in September private club shooting

Video from the incident shows Porter leaving the area, Savage said.

He said video also shows another friend of Porter, 25-year-old Sir Frank Nelson III, leaving through a window that was broken out by patrons in their rush to escape the gunfire. The video shows Nelson drop a high-capacity ammunition magazine on his way out and then reach down to pick it up, Savage testified.

Defense attorney Jill Johnson asked Savage if Porter was one of the shooters in the private club incident.

“We don’t know,” the officer responded.

Nelson was arrested two days following the shooting when he allegedly tossed a 9 mm CZ handgun with a laser sight out a window as officers arrived at his home with a search warrant, according to court records.

Another man, Willie Edward Saffold Jr., 21, was arrested for intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm after witnesses and video identified him as shooting into a crowd of people at the club, according to court records.

During Monday’s detention hearing, the government also introduced cellphone and social media videos showing Porter waving handguns around, and in one he is brandishing an AR-15 rifle, which he unloads and displays ammunition in the magazine for the camera.