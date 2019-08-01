{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police have linked another shooting to a Waterloo teen awaiting trial for weapons charges.

In the latest arrest, Waterloo police said witnesses identified Demarrion Untrell Oden, 18, as the gunman who shot at a Dodge Caravan in the area of West Seventh and Grant streets around 10 p.m. June 28. No injuries were reported in the shooting, but one bullet struck the van which was occupied by a 19-year-old woman.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Oden was earlier arrested for allegedly shooting at a Ford Expedition on June 3, grazing the leg of a different woman who was inside

He was arrested again on July 22 after police investigating suspicious activity found .22-caliber ammunition and synthetic marijuana in the 700 block of West Third Street.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments