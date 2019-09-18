{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO --- Police are investigating gunfire that broke out in a Waterloo neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Residents called 911 after hearing gunshots in the area of Grant and Linwood avenues around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday.

No injuries were reported, and police didn’t find any damage, but they located spent shell casings in the area.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

