WATERLOO --- Police are investigating gunfire that broke out in a Waterloo neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Residents called 911 after hearing gunshots in the area of Grant and Linwood avenues around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday.
No injuries were reported, and police didn’t find any damage, but they located spent shell casings in the area.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
