Police investigating tire slashings in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a weekend vandalism spree that left numerous vehicles with flat tires.

Residents began reporting slashed tires around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, and by Monday morning the total has surpassed 20 cars and trucks, according to police.

Damage was contained to the city’s west side with reports in the 500 block of West Eighth Street, 600 block of Johnson Street, 600 block of Grant Street, 300 and 400 blocks of Allen Street, 800 block of West Second Street.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Police at (319) 291-4340 or Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-8477. Tips also may be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

