Police investigating Thursday night robbery

Crime scene
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — Police are investigating a mugging that happened Thursday night.

The victim told police he was walking in the area of the East First and Sycamore streets around 9:15 p.m. when he was approached by a group of teenagers.

One of the teens was holding what looked like a gun, and they took his cell phone and left. No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made in the robbery.

