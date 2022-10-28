Police investigating Thursday night robbery

WATERLOO — Police are investigating a mugging that happened Thursday night.
The victim told police he was walking in the area of the East First and Sycamore streets around 9:15 p.m. when he was approached by a group of teenagers.
One of the teens was holding what looked like a gun, and they took his cell phone and left. No injuries were reported.
No arrests have been made in the robbery.
