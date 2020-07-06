You are the owner of this article.
Police investigating thefts at Lost Island
Police investigating thefts at Lost Island

070620ho-waterpark-theft-1

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a person in connection with the theft from patrons at Lost Island Water Park.

 contributed photo

WATERLOO – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a person in connection with the theft from patrons at Lost Island Water Park.

On Monday, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers posted a photo of a man police believe has information about the thefts. A reward has been offered in the case.

070620ho-waterpark-theft-2

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a person in connection with the theft from patrons at Lost Island Water Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340 ext. 7 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

Lost Island is open but has reduced capacity to 1,600  people because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

