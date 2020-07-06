Police investigating thefts at Lost Island

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a person in connection with the theft from patrons at Lost Island Water Park.

On Monday, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers posted a photo of a man police believe has information about the thefts. A reward has been offered in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340 ext. 7 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

Lost Island is open but has reduced capacity to 1,600 people because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.