WATERLOO — Police are investigating a vehicle theft that went wrong when the thief discovered a baby in the vehicle.

According to police, the mother left her 5-month-old child in the car when she stopped at Dollar General, 820 W. Fifth St., around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

When she returned, the vehicle – and the child – were gone.

A short time later, around 7:45 p.m., the vehicle showed up at the home outside the city limits on Wagner Road and dropped off the baby before driving away, according to police.

The child wasn’t harmed and was reunited with the mother, police said.

On Monday, officers found the stolen vehicle parked in town. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is continuing.

