{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police continue to search for a driver following an early Sunday morning vehicle pursuit that crashed through a fence and stopped in a wooded area.

A patrol officer attempted to stop the vehicle on Lafayette Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday after the driver failed to dim his brights, according to the police report.

The vehicle took off and turned on Fairview Avenue and then onto Parker Street before driving through a field and a fence near Ralston Road, the report states. The vehicle stopped in the trees near Logan Avenue and Ralston, and the driver fled on foot and disappeared.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments