 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police investigating store robbery in Waterloo

  • Updated
  • 0
Crime scene
Shutterstock

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a robbery at a Waterloo convenience store over the weekend.

A man entered the Yes Way at 1976 Franklin St. around 1:50 a.m. Sunday and asked for a pack of cigarettes. When the clerk opened the cash register, the man said he had a gun and demanded money.

The robber fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Paleontologists find perfectly preserved dinosaur fossils from the day of asteroid impact

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News