Police investigating store robbery in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a robbery at a Waterloo convenience store over the weekend.
A man entered the Yes Way at 1976 Franklin St. around 1:50 a.m. Sunday and asked for a pack of cigarettes. When the clerk opened the cash register, the man said he had a gun and demanded money.
The robber fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today