Police investigating store robbery in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS --- Cedar Fall police are investigating a robbery at a convenience store.
The suspect entered the Metro Mart, 103 Franklin St., armed with a baseball bat around 9:57 p.m. Sunday. He took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and fled.
The robber is described as a tall male dressed in dark clothing with a face covering.
Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies assisted Cedar Falls police at the scene.
