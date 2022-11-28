 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigating store robbery in Cedar Falls

  Updated
CEDAR FALLS --- Cedar Fall police are investigating a robbery at a convenience store.

The suspect entered the Metro Mart, 103 Franklin St., armed with a baseball bat around 9:57 p.m. Sunday. He took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and fled.

The robber is described as a tall male dressed in dark clothing with a face covering.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies assisted Cedar Falls police at the scene.

