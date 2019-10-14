WATERLOO – Authorities are investigating the shooting of a former Waterloo man who arrived at a Grundy Center hospital over the weekend.
Details weren’t available, and police are still looking for connections between a Sunday morning gunfire call and two people who arrived at different medical facilities sometime later.
None of the injuries appear to be life threatening, according to police. Michael Maurice Lonnell Carter, 28, received gunshot wounds to his abdomen and foot, and he underwent surgery, according to police.
Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, a resident went to police to report gunshots that were heard hours earlier, around 3 a.m. in the area of 18th and Jefferson streets.
Officers weren’t able to find any trace of the shooting in the area, and later in the day Carter arrived at Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center with gunshot wounds, said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department.
You have free articles remaining.
Carter, who now lives in Grundy Center, told officials he was shot in Cedar Rapids, and he was transferred to a Waterloo hospital for treatment. Leibold said Cedar Rapids police didn’t have any reports of a shooting.
A little later, a woman arrived at the MercyOne Convenient Care in Waterloo with what was described as a minor gunshot wound. She left the facility before police could speak with her. Police hadn’t confirmed her identity.
Leibold said it wasn’t known of the incidents are related.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.