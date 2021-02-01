Police investigating second robbery at Waterloo apartment building

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a second robbery in less than a week at a Waterloo apartment building.

Authorities said a man was attacked and his wallet was taken when he arrived at Crossroads Square apartments, 1820 E. Ridgeway Ave., around 10:15 p.m. Friday. The man was also missing the keys to his truck, but it wasn’t clear if the keys were taken or dropped during the scuffle.

The attack happened in the entry way to the apartment building outside the secured entrance, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, police said.

This is the second assault and robbery reported at the apartment complex in a week.

On Jan. 25, a Lawler man told police a man forced him to drive from New Hampton to Waterloo. Once they arrived at the apartments, he was assaulted, and the suspect fled.

Officers continue to investigate this crime, and it’s not immediately known of the incidents are connected.

