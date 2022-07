WATERLOO — Police are investigating a mugging that sent one person to the hospital.

The victim told police two men attacked him, hitting him with a blunt object and taking his cell phone around 5:20 a.m. Monday in the area of West Mullan Avenue and South Street.

He went to a nearby convenience store where he called for help. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for treatment.

No arrests have been made in the robbery.