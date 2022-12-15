 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police investigating robbery, gunfire in Waterloo

  • Updated
  • 0
Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — Police are investigating a robbery where the suspects shot at the victim outside his home early Wednesday.

According to officers, the victim had just left his home in the 500 block of Reed Street to go to the store around 2 a.m. Wednesday when he was approached by two men with their faces covered.

The newest amendment to Iowa's state constitution, passed by voters in November’s election, enshrines the right to gun ownership and provides strict legal protections for that right.

The assailants pistol whipped the victim and took his cash. When the victim ran back to his house, the attackers fired three or four shots, police said. One of the rounds struck a window at his home.

No arrests have been made in the robbery.

The address is in the area of a Monday night report of gunfire. In that case, neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 8 p.m., and police found numerous spent shell casings in an alley behind the 500 block of Reed Street.

Police said it wasn’t clear if the incidents are related.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Residents recount 2021 home robbery

Residents recount 2021 home robbery

WATERLOO — A Waterloo grandmother said she was terrified and confused when two teens armed with guns crashed through her bedroom window and cl…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Endangered caribou, emblem of biodiversity crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News