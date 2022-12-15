Police investigating robbery, gunfire in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Police are investigating a robbery where the suspects shot at the victim outside his home early Wednesday.

According to officers, the victim had just left his home in the 500 block of Reed Street to go to the store around 2 a.m. Wednesday when he was approached by two men with their faces covered.

The assailants pistol whipped the victim and took his cash. When the victim ran back to his house, the attackers fired three or four shots, police said. One of the rounds struck a window at his home.

No arrests have been made in the robbery.

The address is in the area of a Monday night report of gunfire. In that case, neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 8 p.m., and police found numerous spent shell casings in an alley behind the 500 block of Reed Street.

Police said it wasn’t clear if the incidents are related.

