Police investigating robbery at Dollar General in Waterloo

041922jr-robbery-waterloo-1

Waterloo police are investigating a robbery at Dollar General, 1650 Idaho St., on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – An armed robber fled with an undisclosed amount of cash after robbing a Waterloo store Tuesday morning.

The man was wearing a ski mask when he walked into the Dollar General, 1650 Idaho St., around 11 a.m. He showed a handgun and demanded money, according to police. The gunman then left with the cash.

No injuries were reported.

Officers used a K-9, which tracked the scent to a neighborhood behind the store.

No arrest have been made.

