Police investigating robbery at Dollar General in Waterloo

WATERLOO – An armed robber fled with an undisclosed amount of cash after robbing a Waterloo store Tuesday morning.
The man was wearing a ski mask when he walked into the Dollar General, 1650 Idaho St., around 11 a.m. He showed a handgun and demanded money, according to police. The gunman then left with the cash.
No injuries were reported.
Officers used a K-9, which tracked the scent to a neighborhood behind the store.
No arrest have been made.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
