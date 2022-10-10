Police investigating restaurant burglary in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Police are investigating a break-in at a Waterloo restaurant over the weekend.
The door to El Mercadito, 520 LaPorte Road, was pried open sometime around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.
Officers responded to an alarm at the business and found the cash register was open, but it wasn’t immediately clear if anything was taken.
No arrests have been made in the burglary.
PHOTOS: Former church demolished in Cedar Falls
PHOTOS: Former church demolished in Cedar Falls
AND THE WALLS CAME TUMBLING DOWN
AND THE WALLS CAME TUMBLING DOWN
Church Demo 5
Church Demo 4
Church Demo 6
Church Demo 3
Church Demo 7
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.