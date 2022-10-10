 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigating restaurant burglary in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Police are investigating a break-in at a Waterloo restaurant over the weekend.

The door to El Mercadito, 520 LaPorte Road, was pried open sometime around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

Officers responded to an alarm at the business and found the cash register was open, but it wasn’t immediately clear if anything was taken.

No arrests have been made in the burglary.

