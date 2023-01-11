 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigating overnight shooting

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO --- One person was injured in a shooting late Tuesday, and Waterloo police are investigating.

Details weren’t immediately available, but the victim arrived at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center by private vehicle shortly after 10 p.m.

The victim’s identity and condition haven’t been released.

Investigators photographed a vehicle in the hospital’s emergency department parking lot, apparently the vehicle the victim arrived in.

Officers were trying to determine where the shooting occurred, and several patrol cars were sent to a Peoria Street address as part of the investigation.

