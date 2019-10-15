{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police are investigating an early morning shooting where someone attacked a Waterloo man as he was heading to work.

According to investigators, Rashad Scott was unlocking his car in the area of Albany and Ash streets around 4 a.m. Tuesday when someone opened fire. Bullets struck his vehicle, and Scott suffered in injury to a finger, possibly from flying debris, police said.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

