WATERLOO – Police are investigating an early morning shooting where someone attacked a Waterloo man as he was heading to work.
According to investigators, Rashad Scott was unlocking his car in the area of Albany and Ash streets around 4 a.m. Tuesday when someone opened fire. Bullets struck his vehicle, and Scott suffered in injury to a finger, possibly from flying debris, police said.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
