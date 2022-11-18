 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical top story

WATCH NOW: Police investigating gunfire in downtown Waterloo

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO — Around a dozen shots were fired on a downtown street in broad daylight Friday.

No injuries have been reported, but bullets pieced the front window at the Royal Edge Barber Shop, 626 Sycamore St., and shattered the car window belonging to a man inside getting his hair cut.

Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Sycamore Street in downtown Waterloo on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

No arrests have been made. The shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Sycamore Street, sending people fleeing.

The shooter or shooters fled before police arrived.

0 Comments
0
1
1
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Gunfire, Sycamore St, Waterloo, Iowa Nov 18, 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News