WATERLOO — Around a dozen shots were fired on a downtown street in broad daylight Friday.
No injuries have been reported, but bullets pieced the front window at the Royal Edge Barber Shop, 626 Sycamore St., and shattered the car window belonging to a man inside getting his hair cut.
No arrests have been made. The shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Sycamore Street, sending people fleeing.
The shooter or shooters fled before police arrived.
PHOTOS: Shooting, Sycamore Street Nov 18 2022
