Police investigating gunfire, house shot

Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — Police are investigating gunfire in a Waterloo neighborhood early Wednesday.

Patrol officers heard gunshots in the 400 block of Almond Street around 2:05 a.m.

No damage or injuries were reported, but police found 12 spent shell casings in the area.

The gunfire came about a day after a Waterloo home was shot up early Tuesday morning. In that case, authorities counted 12 bullet holes in the house at 535 Kern St. Officers also found 16 spent shell casings

People were home at the time of the shooting but no injuries were reported, police said.

Photos: Peace Walk, June 9, 2022

