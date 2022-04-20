Police investigating gunfire at Waterloo store

WATERLOO – Police are investigating gunfire inside a Waterloo store Wednesday.
Details weren’t immediately available, but officers were called to Logan Convenience, 735 Logan Ave., around 3 p.m. after witnesses reported hearing gunshots inside the business.
Officers discovered at least three spent shell casings in the store.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
