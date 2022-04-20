 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigating gunfire at Waterloo store

WATERLOO – Police are investigating gunfire inside a Waterloo store Wednesday.

Details weren’t immediately available, but officers were called to Logan Convenience, 735 Logan Ave., around 3 p.m. after witnesses reported hearing gunshots inside the business.

Officers discovered at least three spent shell casings in the store.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

