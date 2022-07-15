Police investigating grocery store robbery in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Two robbers fled with cash after holding up a Waterloo grocery store on Thursday.

According to police, two males wearing ski masks and armed with a knife entered Surplus Grocery, 316 W. Fifth St, around 7:45 p.m.

They took off with the clerk’s wallet and cell phone and money from the store’s register. Investigators later found the phone and wallet nearby on Washington Street, but the store cash remains missing.

No injuries were reported, and police are checking nearby surveillance cameras for evidence.

