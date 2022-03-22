 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigating fatal shooting in Waterloo

  Updated
032222jr-homicide-w2nd

Police are investigating an early morning homicide at at 627 W. Second St., Waterloo.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – Police are investigating an early morning homicide in Waterloo.

Authorities were called to 627 W. Second St. around 4:10 a.m. on Tuesday and found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took the man to UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The identity of the deceased hasn’t been released pending family notification.

