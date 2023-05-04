WATERLOO --- Police are investigating following a dog attack early Thursday in Waterloo.
Details weren’t immediately available, but police and paramedics were called to a report of a dog attacking a child on Scott Avenue shortly after 7 a.m.
One adult, the child’s grandmother, was also injured in the incident and taken to an area hospital for treatment.
An Animal Control officer detained the dog in the back yard of the home.
Photos: Dog attack, Waterloo May 4, 2023
050423jr-dog-attack-1
050423jr-dog-attack-2
050423jr-dog-attack-3
050423jr-dog-attack-4
050423jr-dog-attack-5
