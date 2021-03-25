 Skip to main content
Police investigating body found in Waterloo apartment
Police investigating body found in Waterloo apartment

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating a body found in a new downtown apartment building.

Officers were called to the Lofts at Grand Crossing apartment building at 21 W. Jefferson St. around noon Thursday and discovered a deceased 20-year-old male in one of the upstairs apartments, according to police.

There were no immediate signs of trauma or foul play, and it appeared the man had been dead for a while, police said.

Police investigators documented the scene, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

