WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man said he was attacked and robbed when he answered his front door Thursday night.
The 38-year-old man told police two masked men knocked on the door of his Asbury Lane home around 7:55 p.m. and then tried to force their way inside. One of the intruders was armed with a handgun, and they demanded money, police said.
Reese was assaulted, and the suspects took cash from his wallet and fled.
You have free articles remaining.
No arrests have been made in the crime.
The 30 restaurants you want to see brought to the Cedar Valley
The 30 restaurants you want to see brought to the Cedar Valley
The Waterloo/Cedar Falls metro area is fortunate to have a large amount of restaurants and eateries. But there's always room for more. So we asked you, our readers, on Facebook: What restaurants (either chain or type) would you want in the Cedar Valley?
Here are your top responses:
Coming in at number 30, this southern California-based restaurant has 192 casual dining franchises nationwide and features "award-winning craf…
This Des Moines-based pizzeria has just one other location, in Ankeny, but many readers are thinking it's high time they brought their crab Ra…
This Bettendorf-based pizza chain has locations all over Iowa and in five other Midwest states -- but not in Waterloo. The restaurant, begun i…
A fair number of commenters in our poll bemoaned choosing a popular chain restaurant, instead saying they'd much prefer new restaurants be "un…
Des Moines-based Tasty Tacos has five central Iowa locations, but none in this area. But a fair number of people agreed the family owned and o…
The Atlanta-based restaurant known for its chicken wings and its scantily-clad wait staff boasts more than 400 locations in 42 states and 29 c…
With 20 locations in 10 Midwestern states, Biaggi's has been in operation since 1999, offering freshly-prepared Italian fare in a casual dinin…
An Asian-themed casual dining chain, PF Chang's has over 200 locations, most in large metro areas. The only one in Iowa is in West Des Moines,…
Tiny Brooklyn, Iowa, has a Denny's -- which calls itself "America's Diner" -- but Waterloo doesn't? Maybe that's because, like the other two D…
Readers in the Cedar Valley have broad palates, and many suggested a variety of ethnic cuisines, such as Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, Indian…
Though a Steak and Shake location held on in Waterloo for a while, it closed in the fall of 2008 because company officials said it had been "u…
The older crowd who remembers Shakey's Pizza locations in Waterloo and Cedar Falls probably came out to vote for this chain. It was actually o…
With just a handful of locations, including Davenport and Urbandale, The Machine Shed -- which opened in 1978 -- still proved popular with rea…
Known for its hot Italian beef sandwiches, Portillo's got its start as a hot dog stand in suburban Chicago in the 1960s. It now has 41 locatio…
Opened in Houston in 1991, Joe's Crab Shack expanded to 138 locations nationwide before closing 40 locations this year after its company's ban…
Though most of its locations are in the Chicago area, the chain -- which alleges it created the very first Chicago-style stuffed pizza in 1974…
Calling itself a "polished casual restaurant with an on-site brewery," Granite City was named after the nickname of its hometown of St. Cloud,…
Featuring "made-from-scratch recipes and generous portions" of barbequed meats, along with televisions tuned to sports, makes Jethro's BBQ a p…
Among American-fare casual dining experiences, the Cedar Valley expressed a fairly strong desire for a TGI Friday's, which was founded in 1965…
Nearly busting through to the top 10, this West Coast fast-food chain was founded in California in 1948 and has 326 locations, but hardly any …
Begun in Texas in 1979, Cheddar's now includes 165 locations nationwide that serve American fare in a casual dining environment. After going t…
You can't give the Cedar Valley too many places to eat a steak. That's likely why the Australian-themed, American-fare chain Outback Steakhous…
Featuring Tex-Mex cuisine, Chili's was founded in Texas in 1975 and operates nearly 1,600 locations worldwide, including in Coralville, Cedar …
The top 10, with hundreds of votes each, are probably obviously dominated by nationally-known chain restaurants -- but No. 7 is the exception.…
Founded in California in 1978 by a woman who first opened her own cheesecake shop in Detroit in the 1950s, The Cheesecake Factory now has 208 …
Like Chuck E. Cheese, but for adults, it's no wonder amidst the "barcade" craze that the video-arcade/sports bar and restaurant Dave and Buste…
The only fast-food chain to crack the top 5, the peanut-oil-fried goodness of Five Guys' burgers and fries has proved addictive to Cedar Valle…
People around here like their American fare and casual dining chains, which is why so many of them appear on our most-wanted top 30 list. But …
Those who voted Machine Shed into the No. 18 spot would probably also be OK with Cracker Barrel, which also features a casual dining homestyle…
Maybe a buffet hasn't ever worked too well in Waterloo or Cedar Falls (RIP Bishop's), but Cedar Valley residents say its the top of their most…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.