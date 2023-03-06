CEDAR FALLS — Police are investigating an armed break-in at a Cedar Falls mobile home Sunday night.
Details weren’t available, but authorities said two people – one armed with a handgun – forced their way into a mobile home at 700 W. Ridgeway Ave. around 7 p.m.
The intruders were looking for a resident and left when they determined the person they sought wasn’t there, police said.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
