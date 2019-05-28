{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a weekend shooting that damaged a vehicle.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

The vehicle was traveling in the 300 block of Center Street around 2:10 p.m. Saturday when someone opened fire. No one inside the vehicle was injured according to police.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

No arrests have been made, and further details weren’t available.

More crime and courts stories
+42 Mugshot Gallery for May 2019

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
3
2

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments