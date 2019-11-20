{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police are investigating an armed robbery from over the weekend.

According to police, an employee at Gyro Hut told officers he returned home around 3 a.m. Sunday after closing the store when a man with a gun robbed him.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

