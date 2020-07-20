Police investigate weekend gunfire

Return to homepage ×
WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating an early Sunday shooting.
Officers were called to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital around 3:15 a.m. Sunday for a man who arrived with injuries from a shooting incident. The man told police someone had shot at him, and doctors determined he wasn’t shot but had scrapes from when he dove to the ground during the gunfire.
The location of the shooting wasn’t available, and the case remains under investigation.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
