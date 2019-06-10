{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a weekend shooting outside a Waterloo nightclub.

Officers heard numerous gunshots in the 100 block of Sumner Street around 1:16 a.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported, and police found nine spent 9mm shell casings in a grassy lot used for parking at Old Skool Lounge.

No arrests have been made in connection with the gunfire.

