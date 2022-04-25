Police investigate weekend gunfire

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a report of gunfire over the weekend.
Neighbors called police around 3:36 p.m. on Saturday after hearing shots in the 200 block of Allen Street.
Officers found a spent shell casing and bullet fragments in the area. They also found damage to a parked vehicle nearby that may have been from a bullet.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
