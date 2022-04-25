 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Police investigate weekend gunfire

  • Updated
Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a report of gunfire over the weekend.

Neighbors called police around 3:36 p.m. on Saturday after hearing shots in the 200 block of Allen Street.

Officers found a spent shell casing and bullet fragments in the area. They also found damage to a parked vehicle nearby that may have been from a bullet.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

Breaking News