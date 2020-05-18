You are the owner of this article.
Police investigate weekend fight
Broadway Street fight

This is a picture of the fight taken from video.

 Contributed

Editor's Note: The video has been deleted or blocked by the user and is no longer available.

WATERLOO -- Police are investigating a large fight that broke out outside a Broadway Street store over the weekend.

Police were called to Prime Mart, 508 Broadway St., around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. No serious injuries were reported.

A 4-minute video of the incident posted on social media shows dozens of people in the parking lot with numerous struggles breaking out and ends with someone shouting “police, police, police.”

