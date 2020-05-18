Police investigate weekend fight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- Police are investigating a large fight that broke out outside a Broadway Street store over the weekend.

Police were called to Prime Mart, 508 Broadway St., around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. No serious injuries were reported.

A 4-minute video of the incident posted on social media shows dozens of people in the parking lot with numerous struggles breaking out and ends with someone shouting “police, police, police.”

