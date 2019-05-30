{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Burglars hit a Waterloo tech repair store near Crossroads Mall overnight.

A passerby called police around 5:30 a.m. Thursday after noticing a broken glass door at Quick Fix, 1509 Flammang Drive. No one was inside the store when officers arrived, and it wasn’t clear what was taken from the business.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Authorities responded to similar break-ins in the area in recent weeks. A window at the Metro by T-Mobile store on La Porte Road was broken on May 10, and a window at Target on San Marnan Drive was broken on May 11.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments