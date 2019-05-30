WATERLOO – Burglars hit a Waterloo tech repair store near Crossroads Mall overnight.
A passerby called police around 5:30 a.m. Thursday after noticing a broken glass door at Quick Fix, 1509 Flammang Drive. No one was inside the store when officers arrived, and it wasn’t clear what was taken from the business.
Authorities responded to similar break-ins in the area in recent weeks. A window at the Metro by T-Mobile store on La Porte Road was broken on May 10, and a window at Target on San Marnan Drive was broken on May 11.
