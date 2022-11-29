 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police investigate Waterloo barber shop robbery

  • Updated
  • 0
Crime scene
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — Police are investigating a robbery at a barber shop over the weekend.

An employee at Brotherz Barber Shop, 829 E. Fourth St., entered the business around 6:45 a.m. Sunday to prepare for the morning.

Wartburg College music faculty member and conductor Lee Nelson talks about Christmas with Wartburg.

A person followed him in and pulled out a chrome handgun and demanded money. The suspect fled with cash, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Teen found carrying two guns

Teen found carrying two guns

WATERLOO — A Waterloo teen who was found carrying two loaded handguns over the weekend is being charged as an adult.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act one step closer to President Biden’s desk

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News