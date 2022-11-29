Police investigate Waterloo barber shop robbery

WATERLOO — Police are investigating a robbery at a barber shop over the weekend.
An employee at Brotherz Barber Shop, 829 E. Fourth St., entered the business around 6:45 a.m. Sunday to prepare for the morning.
A person followed him in and pulled out a chrome handgun and demanded money. The suspect fled with cash, according to authorities.
No injuries were reported.
