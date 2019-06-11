WATERLOO – Police are investigating a rash of vandalism that damaged more than a dozen vehicles overnight.
Numerous residents reported finding their cars and trucks spray painted on Monday morning. As of Tuesday morning, authorities had received 13 reports of damage to vehicles and one report of a house hit by spray paint, said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department.
Reports indicate the vehicles were damaged sometime Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Most of the incidents involve orange and blue paint.
Areas hit include the 900 block of Oneida Street, 100 block of Vinton Street, 100 block of Mohawk Street, 900 block of Linden Avenue, 1100 and 1200 blocks of Beech St., and the 400 block of Cherry Street.
No arrests have been made in connection with the damage.
