{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police are investigating the theft of vaping equipment after burglars hit a Waterloo store over the weekend.

Officers were called to Central Iowa Vapors, 2829 University Ave., around 2:50 a.m. and found the suspects had broken a window to gain entry to the business and fled with a substantial amount of merchandise, according to police.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

No arrests have been reported.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
1
1
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments