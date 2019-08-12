WATERLOO – Police are investigating the theft of vaping equipment after burglars hit a Waterloo store over the weekend.
Officers were called to Central Iowa Vapors, 2829 University Ave., around 2:50 a.m. and found the suspects had broken a window to gain entry to the business and fled with a substantial amount of merchandise, according to police.
No arrests have been reported.
