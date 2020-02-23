You are the owner of this article.
Police investigate vandalism at Cedar Falls High School
Police investigate vandalism at Cedar Falls High School

CEDAR FALLS -- Police are investigating graffiti spray painted on a wall at Cedar Falls High School over the weekend.

Vandals struck the school sometime late Friday or early Saturday, painting a racial slur and a diagram of a "lower body extremity" on a back wall, said Capt. Mike Hayes with Cedar Falls police.

A school employee found the damage Saturday morning and called authorities.

Police will be reviewing video from nearby surveillance cameras for evidence, Hayes said. He said no other similar damage has been reported.

