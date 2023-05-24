WATERLOO — Police are investigating overnight shootings that damaged two homes and a parked vehicle late Tuesday.

No injuries were reported, and no arrest have been made.

Neighbors called police at about 8:25 p.m. to report gunfire on Logan Avenue and police found a home at 859 Logan had been struck twice by bullets.

Witnesses reported suspects had fled to 1017 Logan Ave., according to police. Officers searched the home and found 9 mm ammunition and magazines but no firearms, police said.

Then at 10:31 p.m., police were called to a report of shots fired. They found a house at 2925 Dell Drive and a parked Ford Explorer had been hit by gunfire.

It wasn’t clear if the shootings were related.

