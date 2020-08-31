 Skip to main content
Police investigate threatening skull on Republican committee member's lawn
breaking top story

Police investigate threatening skull on Republican committee member's lawn

083120ho-skull-1

Photo of a plastic skull left on Stephen and Anita Keve’s lawn in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The skull was discovered Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

 Contributed photo

CEDAR FALLS – The secretary of the local Republican party said she is disturbed at the discovery of a skull on her lawn Monday morning.

“I just want people to know that to me, that is a personal threat,” said Anita Keve.

Police said messages in permanent marker were scribbled on the plastic skull, which was left on the Keve’s lawn amid campaign signs they placed there ahead of the upcoming election.

“It was like a Halloween skull,” Capt. Mike Hayes with the Cedar Falls Police Department said.

Keve, whose husband, Stephen, is also on the local party committee, said the disembodied skull included the words “I hope you die before you can vote” interspersed with anti-Trump messages.

She said she has dealt with political sign theft before. One of her Trump-Pence signs disappeared earlier this year, and she simply replaced it.

But the threats written on a skull are more than normal election year high jinks, Keve said.

“I take that as a personal threat. I wasn’t worried about property damage or anything like that right now, but I take that as a threat on my person,” Keve said.

A neighbor noticed the skull Monday morning and brought it to the couple’s attention. They called police, who are investigating.

Keve said they are putting up security cameras to guard against further incidents.

