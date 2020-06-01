Police investigate threat at Cedar Falls Goodwill

×
CEDAR FALLS -- Authorities are investigating a phone threat regarding a bomb at the Goodwill Industries location in Cedar Falls.
Staff at the store at 4318 University Ave. reported receiving the call around 9:18 a.m. Monday while the operation was closed to the public.
Employees evacuated the building, and police didn’t find a threat.
