WATERLOO – Police are investigating two early morning reports of gunfire in Waterloo on Sunday.
No injuries were reported, and it wasn’t clear if the incidents are related.
Residents reported hearing gunshots at about 1:10 a.m. Sunday, and officers found several bullet holes in a home at 852 Newton St. and spent shell casings in the street, according to police reports.
Then at 2:02 a.m., officers were called to the area of West Fourth and Jefferson streets for a report of gunfire. They discovered two spent shell casings.
No arrests have been made in the shootings.
