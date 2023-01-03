Police investigate store robbery

WATERLOO — Police continue to investigate a robbery at a Waterloo discount store on Friday.

According to authorities, the suspect entered Family Dollar at 2206 Kimball Ave. around 9:45 a.m. and passed a note demanding money. The robber didn’t show a weapon and fled with money from the cash register and possibly the safe, according to police.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM. Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

