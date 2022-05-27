Police investigate store robbery in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Police are investigating an overnight robbery at a Waterloo convenience store.
According to investigators, a man with a handgun entered the Clark Station, 1008 LaPorte Road, around 11:35 p.m. Thursday and demanded money.
He fled with an undisclosed around of cash. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-TIPS (8477).
