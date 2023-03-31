WATERLOO — Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital Thursday afternoon.
The man, whose name wasn’t immediately available, was stabbed in the stomach during a dispute at a residence at 809 W. Fourth St. around 5:15 p.m.
He was taken to a nearby hospital and later left the hospital, police said.
No arrests have been made in incident.
Gun control legislation that passed and failed over the last 20 years
Gun control legislation that passed and failed over the last 20 years
Tiahrt Amendment
Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act
District of Columbia v. Heller
Expanded background checks
Lori Jackson Domestic Violence Survivor Protection Act
Domestic Violence Gun Homicide Prevention Act of 2014
Homemade Firearms Accountability Act
Denying Firearms and Explosives to Dangerous Terrorists Act of 2015
Criminalizing straw purchasing and gun trafficking
Enhanced background checks
72-hour waiting period for those on terrorist watch lists
Help End Assault Rifle Tragedies Act
Preventing Gun Violence Act
Gun Show Loophole Closing Act of 2017
Safer Neighborhoods Gun Buyback Act
Handgun Safety Trigger Act
Background Check Completion Act of 2017
Bipartisan bump stock ban
Closing the Charleston loophole
Universal background checks
Bipartisan Safer Communities Act
Protecting Our Kids Act
Assault Weapons Ban of 2022
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.