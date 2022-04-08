Police investigate shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO --- Police are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged a vehicle.
Neighbors in the 1000 block of Logan Avenue called 911 around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday after hearing gunshots.
Officers found a parked vehicle with bullet holes in the rear window, according to police. Authorities also found spent shell casings in the area.
The vehicle wasn’t occupied at the time of the shooting, and no injuries were reported. No arrest have been made.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
