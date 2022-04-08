 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police investigate shooting in Waterloo

  • 0
Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO --- Police are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged a vehicle.

Neighbors in the 1000 block of Logan Avenue called 911 around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday after hearing gunshots.

Officers found a parked vehicle with bullet holes in the rear window, according to police. Authorities also found spent shell casings in the area.

The vehicle wasn’t occupied at the time of the shooting, and no injuries were reported. No arrest have been made.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Women say the gig economy isn't protecting them after being sexually harassed by drivers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News