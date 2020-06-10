You are the owner of this article.
Police investigate shoe robbery in Waterloo
Police investigate shoe robbery in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Cedar Falls man told police he was robbed at gunpoint when he attempted to sell two pairs of high-end sneakers over the internet.

The victim told police when he showed up on Sullivan Avenue with the merchandise --- Nike Air Jordans in sizes 10 and 12 --- another person brandished a gun, fired a shot and took off with the shoes and the seller’s wallet.

No injuries were reported.

The robbery happened at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

